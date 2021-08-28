Debra Lynn Moreland, known to all as Debi, was born June 21, 1958 in Tillamook, Oregon to James and Beverly Lewis. She passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021. Debi was a nurturing and protective partner, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and cherished friend to so many. She is survived by her father and step-mother James and Lola Lewis; fiancé Lynn Bender; daughter Jamie Moreland; grandchildren Kassidee and Austin Thompson; siblings Kevin, Kerry, and Mike Lewis, Linda Becker, Carolyn Johnson, and Dennis Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Debi was preceded in death by her mother Beverly; her daughter Buffy; and her nephew Jason.
Debi graduated from Riddle High School in 1976 and spent the majority of her life in Riddle and the surrounding area. She had two daughters, Jamie and Buffy, from her first marriage. Headstrong and iron-willed, her two daughters gave Debi purpose and fulfillment. Buffy passed in a tragic accident in March 1998. Her death left an impact on the entire family. When Debi became a grandmother to Austin and Kassidee, her grandkids became the light of her life. Debi was so proud of everything they have accomplished and wasn’t shy about making sure people knew how she felt. Debi and her fiancé Lynn enjoyed opening their home to family and making sure everyone had a welcome space.
Debi never met a soul that she wasn’t friendly with. To meet her was to know her. She worked as a waitress and bartender for many years, and her gift to talk, be friendly, and just an overall joy to be around brought in many faithful and loyal customers wherever she was working. After a long conversation in the street, you might have left with a kiss mark on your cheek. In her wake are many broken hearts, and we will cherish and miss her forever.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Riddle City Park. Please bring a chair, your favorite stories and/or a photo to share as we remember the life of Debra Lynn Moreland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.