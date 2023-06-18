Debra Lynn Plikat, age 59, of Camas Valley passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2023. Debbie was born on March 8, 1964, to William and Patsy Kohlhoff in Roseburg, Oregon.
Debbie met the love of her life, Wally Plikat in 1982. The two joined in marriage with their sons Terry and Jeffrey by their sides on April 16, 1983. Together, Wally and Debbie had a daughter Stefanie and another son, Tyler. The two made their home with their young family in Camas Valley.
Debbie was a lover of the beauty in her life, she loved to spend her time working in her yard and garden as she toted her music around on summer days listening to country music hits while dancing over the vines as she worked the ground. She was blessed with a magical green thumb and dirt under her fingernails as she created gardens that produced mounds of veggies. If Debbie wasn’t in her garden, she could be found tending to the many flowing flowers found in every nook and cranny her yard would hold.
From her garden, she would preserve anything she could stuff in a jar, but she was best known for her crunchy spicy pickles! She and her grandkids always looked forward to a pickling day with great anticipation.
Together, Wally and Debbie found peace and happiness near the water’s edge at the family cabin up at Diamond Lake. There she was always ready to serve family and friends with oversized portions of all the best food she could whip up. Whether she was camping over east, cooking for the Hornet football team, or just cooking for her family, feeding others was definitely her love language. It’s no wonder she was given the nickname “Ma Plikat”.
Debbie’s love didn’t stop with her family and friends, her heart overflowed with care for her four-legged buddies as well. She found beauty in some of the scruffiest of critters and most recently with her rescue dog, Lester. Her family always joked that her dogs were some of the most spoiled dogs around town.
We will miss Debbie, but we will be reminded of her love in the spring flowers that bloom each year, as we chomp into crisp pickles or run into a new scruffy four-legged friend.
Surviving family members include her husband of 40 years, Wally Plikat, her sons, Terry Plikat (Cheryl) and Jeff Plikat (Kristal), her daughter Stefanie Cummings (Steve), her parents, William and Patsy Koholff, brothers, Steve and Michael Koholff and sister Janet Gore (Randy).
Also surviving are Debbie’s many sisters-in-law’s, including Giesla Long (Joe), Bridgette Carlson (John), Karin Reid, Hildagard Wolf (Ray), Friedagard Stevens and Renate Daughtery (Walter). Her grandchildren Derick Sassman (Andi), Amayia Plikat, Bricelynn and Lorna Plikat, Rhegan, Rowoen and Bently Plikat, Tanner and Tenley Cummings and her great-grandchild, Inez Sassman.
In addition, Debbie was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved son Tyler Plikat, mother-in-law and father-in-law Walter and Hildagard Plikat and nephew Jason Koholff.
For those who would like to pay their respects, services will be held on Monday, June 19, in Camas Valley at the Missionary Church at 11 a.m. followed by a private family graveside service.
