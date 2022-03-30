Debby was born in Gold Beach, Oregon, on June 8, 1958, but grew up in Vallejo, California. She lost a two-year battle with cancer on Feb. 1, 2022. She embraced her fate with dignity and grace, and chalked it up to her next adventure. She lived with her husband, Matthew Garel, in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed.
Debby graduated from Vallejo High School. She attended Solano Community College until she decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. She put in 11 years of service, including the Army Reserves. While in the Army, she met and married Anthony Sanchez. The marriage lasted just long enough to have three sons. They were her life. She was then fortunate to have met Matthew Garel who truly loved her unconditionally, and Matt was the love of her life for the past 23 years.
She worked at the Twin Pines Casino in Middle Town, California, for several years then moved to Oregon, and worked at the Gift Gallery at 7 Feathers Casino, in Canyonville, Oregon. She enjoyed working there until her health forced her to retire.
Debby became proficient in beading. Her beading was a work of art. She did both loom and free-hand beading. If she couldn’t find a pattern for an idea, she made her own. She was a self- taught flutist. She loved entertaining family and friends.
Debby was a true outdoors person. She loved swimming, camping, even the sky wasn’t the limit. For her 50th birthday her son, Dax, treated her to skydiving. She enjoyed it so much she went again at a later date. Can’t forget to mention that she was always on the lookout for the elusive Big Foot and/or UFO sightings. Debby loved life to its fullest. She was gifted with a quick wit, a contagious laugh and seldom met a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, and older sister, Barbara Bushnell.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Garel, sons Alexander Sanchez, Dax Sanchez, and Phillip Sanchez and nine grandchildren, her parents Donald and Dorothy Gustafik, and her twin sister, Donna Asnicar.
Debby’s last request: There will be a memorial service this summer at her parent’s home. Date pending.
