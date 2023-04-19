Delbert Bill Barker age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on April 15, 2023. Bill was born in Isonville, Kentucky, on Sep. 27, 1930. He was the son of Kenneth Barker and Audrey (Barker) Burke. He married Lenora Schmoll on Sep. 27, 1958, in San Diego, California. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, retiring as Chief Petty Officer. Bill and his wife moved to Roseburg, in 1972. Bill then worked as a supervisor at Roseburg Lumber Co. and retired from there after 17 years.

