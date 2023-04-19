Delbert Bill Barker age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on April 15, 2023. Bill was born in Isonville, Kentucky, on Sep. 27, 1930. He was the son of Kenneth Barker and Audrey (Barker) Burke. He married Lenora Schmoll on Sep. 27, 1958, in San Diego, California. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, retiring as Chief Petty Officer. Bill and his wife moved to Roseburg, in 1972. Bill then worked as a supervisor at Roseburg Lumber Co. and retired from there after 17 years.
Bill became an Elks member in 1965. He was a member of many different Roseburg Elks clubs, where ever he was stationed and finally became a member at the Roseburg Elks.
Bill is survived by his wife Lenora, two brothers, Gene and Delmaine, sister-in-law, Vi Bushman Dixon II, brother-in-laws, Arnold Schmoll Shannon II and Raymond Schmoll, Loves Park II, several nieces and nephews and very special friends and neighbors John, Veronica and Trever Yancey. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and wife Lenora, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Arrangements have been handled by Taylor's Family Mortuary. To honor Bill's wishes there will be no services, he wanted everyone that knew him to remember the good times they shared. In lieu of flower's Bill asked that donations be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption, and John Little's Children Shopping Spree Elks Lodge 326.
