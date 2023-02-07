Delbert L. Ferren, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born April 9, 1931, in Powers, Oregon, to Estelle Bennett and Westley Ferren.
At the age of 20, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis where he served from 1951 - 1953. It was during this time that Delbert married Patsy Ann Kelley. After he was discharged from the Army, they settled in the Glide community and had four children together.
After his first marriage ended, Delbert joined the Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventist church where he met Rosella Age. They married in 1970 and made Glide their home for over 39 years. Delbert was a man of deep faith. He and Rosie were founding members of the Glide SDA church where Delbert led weekly Bible lessons for many years. Delbert and Rosie were also avid vegetable gardeners with Delbert's home grown, corn on the cob, being the family’s highlight of the summer.
A lifelong resident of Oregon, Delbert worked most of his life in the logging industry at Conifer Douglas and Dietrich Logging. In later years, he worked in tree farm management with his good friend Ralph Johnson. When he wasn't logging or gardening, he enjoyed driving the scenic back roads of Oregon and woodworking in his shop.
Delbert was preceded in death by his wife Rosella, son James, step-son Ronald Age, sisters Francis Gilbert, Mazie Burt, and Oleta Cassity, and brothers James, William, Cecil and Fredrick Ferren.
He is survived by his children, Lee Ferren and his wife Noriko of Lebanon, Oregon, Duane Ferren of Glide, Oregon, Kelly D'Anna of Portland, Oregon, daughter-in-law Denise Ferren of Elkton, Oregon, and step-children Elizabeth Age Thomas of Seattle, Washington, Deberah Age of Eugene, Oregon and Dr. Daniel Age of New York, New York.
The family is especially grateful to Sarah Paselk, Melissa Ruddy, and Melanie Guzman for the care they extended to Delbert allowing him to live out his years in the home he loved.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m. at Wimberly Cemetery, 324 Keel Lane, Glide, Oregon.
