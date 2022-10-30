On Sept. 22, 2022, Delbert Lyle “Del” Stugelmeyer went to join his beloved wife, Neva. He was born on Nov. 23, 1940, in McLaughlin, South Dakota, to Edward and Susan (Schell) Stugelmeyer.
After high school, he met and fell in love with Neva Leger. They were married on June 9, 1961, and from this union came five children: Ne-Del Dickson, Robin Maurer, Blair Stugelmeyer, Charyl Stugelmeyer and Jay Stugelmeyer.
Delbert served in the U.S. Army and was in the Reserves until 1965. He worked on ranches in both South Dakota and Wyoming and drove truck for many different companies, both local and over the road.
Del loved playing music and singing and he was loved by many friends from coast to coast. He was an active member of the Eagles Aerie 3508, in Sutherlin, Oregon, and the VFW Post 9745 in Winston, Oregon, where he met his later-life partner Olive Coon.
Delbert is survived by his four children, Ne-Del, Beaverton, Oregon; Robin (Rod Cole), Tigard, Oregon; Blair (Pam), Sundance, Wyoming; and Charyl, Beulah, Wyoming; partner Olive Coon, Sutherlin, Oregon; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene (Freeman) Paquet; brother, Julius (Kathy) Stugelmeyer and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Susan; wife, Neva; son, Jay and sister, Evangeline Lillehaug.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Roseburg VFW Post 2468, 1127 Walnut Street, Roseburg, Oregon.
