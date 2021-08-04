Delores Cynthia Russell Roeder (d. July 16, 2021) - the Celebration of Life for Delores has been rescheduled to:
August 21, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Umpqua Community Center - 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua, Oregon, 97486. Cold dishes in disposable containers are welcome for the potluck. Donations to the Umpqua Community Center or a charity of your choice are preferred in lieu of flowers. Please visit our memorial page online to share memories or make donations - go to www.gatheringus.com and search for "Roeder."
