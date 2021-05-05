Delores Irene Cooper, age 70, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born on March 7, 1951 in Roseburg, Oregon to George and Evelyn Stone.
As a child, Delores lived in many towns in Douglas County, going to school in Days Creek and Drain. She graduated from North Douglas High School, which is where she met her husband, Larry Cooper. Delores and Larry were united in marriage on September 26, 1970. Although living in several places at the start of their marriage, together they moved to Roseburg in 1974, where they still reside in the same home. This home was where they raised their two sons, and enjoyed their garden, wood stove, and their neighbors.
Delores was many things; a hard-worker, prayer warrior, strong friend, devoted wife, mother and beloved grandmother. Delores loved to garden; her favorite flowers were peonies. She also enjoyed growing cucumbers, tomatoes, blueberries and would quite often share her bounty with her family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Garden Valley Church, where she made many friends and was known for her prayer life.
Delores is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry; sons, Neilin and wife Paula, Ryan and wife Stefanie; grandchildren, Sheldon, David, Claire, and Christopher Cooper; her sisters Frances Bandelman and husband Jim, Lois Saylor and husband Paul, Iris Butler and husband Randy; brothers, Denis Tremblay and wife Michele, Larry and wife Cindy, Vernon and wife Stacia and Forrest Stone. Delores is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Norman and sister-in-law Linda. We are sure they are enjoying their reunion in heaven! Delores leaves behind a huge legacy and will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a funeral service Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Garden Valley Church in Roseburg Oregon. There will also be a private family burial at The Roseburg National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the American Red Cross.
