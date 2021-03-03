Deloris (Dee) Louise Wright, age 72, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2021, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer. She was born July 31, 1948 in Butte, Montana to Raphael and Deloris Budel.
Dee moved from Montana to Chula Vista, California where she graduated from Chula Vista High School and then later graduated from Beauty School. Dee moved to Riddle, Oregon in 1972 where she met and married the love of her life, Roger Wright on January 30, 1975 and together they shared six daughters.
Dee is survived by her daughters, DeDe Kusler, Jamee Hanson, Robin Wright (deceased), Roxanne Rettinger, Shannon Schmidt and Darla Schofield. Dee is also survived by brother, Ray (Vickie) Budel, and her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in June 2017 and her parents Raphael and Deloris.
Dee cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed doing yardwork and spending time outdoors. She especially enjoyed working out in their pasture on her Kabota tractor. Dee was very active in the local community and schools, volunteering her time to help decorate for dances and events, painting classrooms or helping out with anything else that needed to be done. Dee was kind, generous and loving and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
At her request, graveside services will take place at the Riddle Cemetery on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.