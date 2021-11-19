Dennis Pope left his temporary life on earth and began an eternal life with his savior on Nov. 6, 2021. The first of three children born to Vernon and Elaine (Meyer) Pope, Denny entered the world on Feb. 2, 1944 (yes, he was proud to be a groundhog), in Salem, Oregon. In his early years, he lived with his family east of Salem in the West Stanton area, with his folks and two sisters, Marilyn Ruth and Shirley Jean. He attended Aumsville grade school and Cascade Union high school.
Always having a huge love for the outdoors and trees, he decided to attend Oregon State University to major in forestry. In 1967 he received his forest management degree. He worked for the Oregon Department of Forestry for a short time, but left to spend four years in the Air Force as an air traffic controller. After air traffic controller school at Tyndall Air Force base in Florida, he was stationed in Texarkana, Arkansas; San Antonio, Texas; and at Binh Thuy Air Force base in southern Vietnam.
After his Air Force days, he returned to work for the Oregon Department of Forestry for over 37 wonderful years! He loved it! The last 28 years of his forestry career were in Roseburg as a forest practices forester, working with many forest landowners, loggers, and timber owners in managing their forest lands while protecting various resources. He was assigned for over 15 years to an Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team to organize and direct all of the planes and helicopters on many very large forest fires.
In 1978 at Westside Christian Church, he married his wonderful wife, Gloria, who has been supporting him and at his side for all these years. Finally, in 2002, Denny retired from the Oregon Department of Forestry, but then became a full-time volunteer, working for many organizations just to give back to the citizens of Roseburg and the rest of Oregon.
Denny is survived by his wife, Gloria Pope of Roseburg; daughter Becky Mann (Allen) of Roseburg; and granddaughter Elizabeth Mann. He is preceded by his parents.
A celebration of life for Denny will be held at Westside Christian Church in Roseburg at a later date. At Denny’s request, he will be interred privately at the VA National Cemetery in Roseburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Denny’s memory to the American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association. Arrangements were made by Wilson’s Chapel of Roses. Denny was a very proud retired forester, husband, father, grandfather, and volunteer.
