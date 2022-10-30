There he goes! If you were at Legion Field for a Dr. Stewart’s game in the 70s, 80s and 90s, you likely heard this echo through the ballpark emanating from the first base bleachers. That was our dad, Denny Michel, cheering on his home team.
Dennis (Denny) Arthur Michel passed away at the age of 93, on Oct. 26, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by his family. Together, with his wife of 65 years, Marlene Michel (nee Heuberger), he raised six children in Roseburg, was an active member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and School and was involved in numerous community and sports activities. As an avid and nationally-ranked runner and triathlete, at age 57 he completed a marathon each month for a year. He ran the San Francisco Marathon in 2:56. At age 58, he qualified for the National Triathlon Championships, and he ran, biked and/or swam until the age of 92.
Born July 2, 1929, he was the son of the late Sylvain and Estelle Michel and the nephew of Ethel Conway. He grew up in Prineville, Oregon, and graduated from Oregon State University. He completed U.S. Army Officer Candidate School and served as a Second Lieutenant and Battery Commander in the Korean War. He subsequently pursued a successful business sales career and helped start Forrest Paint (Technical Coatings) in Eugene, Oregon.
He is survived by: his wife, Marlene of Roseburg, Oregon, son Mike (Marie) of Springfield, Oregon, daughter Denise (Brian) of Santa Cruz, California, daughter Marilyn (Rick) of Bainbridge Island, Washington, daughter Therese (Chris) of Corvallis, Oregon, son Joe (Jacque) of Corvallis, Oregon, son Nick of Portland, Oregon; step-brother Chuck of Troutdale, Oregon; and 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 800 W. Stanton St., Roseburg, on Thursday, Nov. 3, at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.
