Dennis R. Reber, 87, of St. George, Utah, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, at home. He lived in Sutherlin for 44 years. He taught high school and was also the athletic director and assistant principal. He is survived by his wife Lynn, and children Robin Sanderson (Dan), Denise Larsen (Rance), Ben (Linda), Rex (Michelle), Ryan (Shannon), Ranelle, Rachelle, Kyle (Sonja), and Katie Soli. Preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristen (Darryl) Myler. Services will be on Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 591 W. 500 North, St. George, Utah. See McMillans mortuary for full obituary, https://www.mcmillanmortuary.com.
