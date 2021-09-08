Dennis R. Reber, 87, of St. George, Utah, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, at home. He lived in Sutherlin for 44 years. He taught high school and was also the athletic director and assistant principal. He is survived by his wife Lynn, and children Robin Sanderson (Dan), Denise Larsen (Rance), Ben (Linda), Rex (Michelle), Ryan (Shannon), Ranelle, Rachelle, Kyle (Sonja), and Katie Soli. Preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristen (Darryl) Myler. Services will be on Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 591 W. 500 North, St. George, Utah. See McMillans mortuary for full obituary, https://www.mcmillanmortuary.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.