Dennis Banks Schofield, aged 73, passed away in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2022.
Dennis was born June 10, 1949, in Alamosa, Colorado. He was the fourth of eight children born to Basil and Elsie Schofield. The family lived for the first years of Dennis’ life in Manassa, Colorado, until they settled in Riddle, Oregon, where he was raised, attended school and eventually raised his own family.
Dennis attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. When he was 19 years old, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. For two years, he taught the people of the Kentucky-Tennessee Mission about his faith and God’s love for them.
He was married to the great love of his life, Joan Eileen Merkley, on Jan. 17, 1973, in the Mesa, Arizona temple. Together, they had nine children, six children-in-law, 30 grandchildren and one great-grandchild with a second on the way.
Dennis’ faith was a foundational part of who he was. He believed in a God who loves His children and that belief permeated every aspect of his life. He served his entire adult life in his local congregation. His level-headed temperament and quiet way of listening made him a source of strength that people — both of his faith and not — would turn to for guidance and counsel.
Dennis had a strong work ethic and instilled that in his children through paper routes, weekends chopping and collecting firewood, and general maintenance around the house. He was employed by Green Diamond as an industrial accountant for much of his career.
Dennis was dedicated to helping his community thrive. He was a big part of getting the local Chamber of Commerce in Riddle established. Other acts of community service included years with the Riddle Fire Board, school budget committees and other school district service. His favorite community activities to attend were the sporting events and concerts that his kids were involved in over the years.
Though his activity in church and community might show otherwise, Dennis was truly an introvert at heart. A favorite pastime was settling in with a good book or television show to unwind from a busy day. He did not love being the center of attention, but his quick wit and dry sense of humor often threw him into the spotlight.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Elsie Schofield, his siblings Patrick Schofield (Beverly), Toby Schofield (Darla), Mona Foley (John) and his daughter Cami Raymond (Doug).
Dennis is survived by his wife Joan and his children Cori Hatch (Brian, four children, one great-grandchild), Chris Schofield (Cindy, five children), Doug Raymond (Kristen, six children), Caren Hahn (Andrew, six children), Clayton Schofield, Crystal Brinkerhoff (Riley, five children), Craig Schofield (Christina, three children), Cathryn Schofield and Carli Schofield. He is also survived by his siblings Mike Schofield (Freeda), Donna Johnson (Curt), Joe Schofield (Marilyn) and Tammi Raikes (Toby), along with nieces and nephews that he loved.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Landing for their incredible care of our husband, brother, father and grandfather during his final time on earth. The genuine love, care and compassion that was extended to Dennis and his family did not go unnoticed and is extremely appreciated.
Funeral services will be held Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 871 NE Lillian St., Myrtle Creek. Dennis will be interred at the Riddle Cemetery.
