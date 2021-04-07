Time passes swiftly when all I can think of is coming home to your loving arms
Denslow Paul DeCamp, age 76, of Winston, Oregon, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021, almost six months after the passing of his beloved wife Jacqueline Edmae (Johnson) DeCamp, age 69, who passed on October 4, 2020.
Denny was born November 4, 1944 in Oroville, California to Louie Denslow DeCamp and Evelyn DeCamp Holder. Jackie was born November 23, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Albert and Liola Johnson.
Jackie and Denny met in Anderson, California and married in June 1982, settling their combined family in Riddle, Oregon.
Jackie and Denny are survived by their children and grandchildren: daughter, Linda DeCamp and her children Brandon DeCamp, Natasha Cerny, Kristopher Cook and Kendra Cook; son, Denny DeCamp and his wife Rhonda; son, Harry Lawrence, his partner Edie Scharbrough and his sons Brandon Seiber, Cody Wawzyniak, Ryan and Garrett Lawrence; daughter, Jennifer Lawrence Hanscom, her husband Russell Hanscom and sons Jack, Mark and Scott Hanscom; son, Kenneth Bice and daughter, Shiela DeCamp Kjer, her husband Kyle Kjer, and children Anthony and Jessi Preyer and Tavis Kjer.
Denny is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Holder and sisters, Carolyn Jones and Brenda Bristow and his many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Jackie is also survived by her sister, Jennifer Martinez, brother-in-law Gene Martinez and nephew Nick Martinez.
The DeCamps lived in Riddle, Oregon until Denny’s retirement as a heister driver at Roseburg Forest Products. Jackie worked as a teacher’s assistant at Riddle Elementary School. The two moved to Washington to help take care of their grandsons. Denny became the boys’ “nanny” while Jackie continued to work as a paraeducator in the Kent School District, working with special needs children. They lived in a retirement community where they enjoyed doing crafts, online puzzles and yard work and spending time with their beloved dogs, Lucy and Lulu.
Although death and dying is a difficult part of life, Denny and Jackie’s children find peace knowing their parents didn't have to live without one another for long. They are planning a memorial service for the couple at Stanton Park in Canyonville, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
