On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Derald Held, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 91. Derald was born on July 26, 1930, in Hamilton, Kansas, to Harry Held and Velva Hattan. He graduated from Cottage Grove Union High School in 1951. Derald enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1949 to 1951, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and earning the Good Conduct Medal.
On Nov. 29, 1952, he married Donna Mae Goodin. They raised a daughter, Teresa, and two sons, Tadd and Tim. Derald and Donna established Held Motors in downtown Sutherlin, operating the new and used car dealership for 54 years (1967-2021).
Between 1970 and 1980, they also served as a Ski-Doo snowmobile dealer in the same location. Derald was an avid recreationalist, with many hours spent behind a boat on skis and racing down trails on a snowmobile. Raising his family, and in turn watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, brought him endless pride and joy.
Derald was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Norma, his brothers Harold and Larry, and his daughter Teresa. He is survived by his wife Donna, his two sons Tadd and Tim, his sisters Barbara and Linda, and by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Held Motors on Central Avenue in Sutherlin, Oregon, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
