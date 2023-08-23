Dester Blevins, age 93, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, of natural causes. He was born on July 1, 1930, in Scott County, Tennessee. He grew up on a farm-boarding house on Station Camp Creek in Tennessee.
Dester married Imogene King on Sept. 29, 1949, and they celebrated nearly 66 years together, passing on the same day eight years apart.
They moved to Oregon in 1951, to work with his uncle for Southern Pacific Railroad, where he worked until his retirement on July 1, 1992, after nearly 41 years.
Dad loved working with his hands in his garden doing all sorts of cement work for anyone and everyone and was always willing to "lend a hand" where needed.
He and mom especially loved to camp and hunt. Dad couldn't wait for hunting season to roll around.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, one brother, his loving wife Imogene, and his first-born daughter Irma Carpine.
Survivors include his son Dwight (Barbie) Blevins of Myrtle Creek, daughters Linda (Ed) Horner of Winchester, Judy (Bob) Dirksen of Roseburg, son-in-law Mike Carpine of Weed, California, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private grave side services were held at IOOF Cemetery in Canyonville, Oregon, Aug. 15, 2023. There will be a celebration of life honoring dad on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Evergreen Park in Myrtle Creek. Please join the family in celebrating Dad's life. Please bring your favorite stories of dad.
