Devron was born in Harbor City, California, on Jan. 24, 1976. He was raised in the Los Angeles area. Devron moved to Oregon twenty years ago. Devron worked at RFP, and had a wife and three children. A funeral will be held at The Nazarene Church in Myrtle Creek on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., at 235 NE Rice Creek. Reception to follow.
