Dewey Lee Southard, age 80, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, May 29th, 2021.
Dewey was born October 17th, 1940, to AD and Faye Southard in Maryville, Missouri.
Dewey met the love of his life while attending high school in Tarkio, Missouri. Dewey and Eulah were married in 1959 and moved to Westminster, California the following year. Once settled in, they started their family and had four children; Debbie, Randy, Dewey JR., and Doug.
In 1988, they moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Dewey enjoyed his time fishing, hunting and working on his Chevy’s.
Dewey leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Myrtle Creek on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 1 p.m.
