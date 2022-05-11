Diana Kathryn Neeley passed away on April 30, 2022, at the age of 79. Diana loved Jesus and has returned to his presence. She had a love of life and a wonderful love of family and friends.
Diana was born July 21, 1942 in Ottumwa, Iowa, to John and Kathleen Johnson. She grew up in Burlington, Iowa, where she had three children. While pregnant with her fourth child, she moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where she met the love of her life, Brent Neeley. They were married in 1981 and the family eventually relocated to Roseburg, Oregon. Diana worked at many jobs over her lifetime, but mainly in the medical field as a nurse's aide, medical assistant and hospice secretary. She always had a great love for her coworkers.
Diana's many interests included buying and selling antiques, garage sales and collecting. Some of her many collectibles were dolls, glassware, toy pianos, old tea sets, oil lamps and old books. She could be found selling her wares at various booths and spaces around Roseburg. Diana also loved gardening and colorful flowers. She liked spending her time outdoors.
Diana also found time, in her life, to be a hospice volunteer and a foster mother to four children.
Diana is survived by her husband of 40 years, Brent Neeley, daughter Kristina Burke and husband Melvin, son Mark O'Neil and wife Christie, grandchildren Libby O'Neil, Rosie Nielsen, David Nielsen, Noah Burke and Gabriel Burke, great-grandchild Dawson Chamley, sisters Marlene Brissey and Vicky McKnight of Iowa, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and John Johnson, brother Chris Johnson, son David Stout, daughter Debbie Nielsen and nephew, Lance Johnson. A special thank you to all the staff at Brookdale Memory Care for the wonderful end of life care given to Diana. Diana's memory will live on with all of her loved ones.
There will be a service held on Thursday, May 12 at Noon at Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon. Interment at Roseburg Memorial Gardens to follow.
