Diana Lee Paddock passed away after her short ambitious battle with cancer on February 16 2021 at the age of 56. She was born November 15, 1964.
Diana was a cook at Arlene’s Cafe in Elkton, OR, where she resided for 16 plus years.
Diana was a loving compassionate and beautiful lady who loved her family and friends more than anything. She was a happy go lucky person who constantly spread joy and laughter to those around her. The great memories she created with her family will help comfort them during this hard time.
Diana is proceeded in death by her father Lawrence Schultz. She is survived by her mother Donna Schultz; her husband Gary Paddock; her two daughters, Michelle and her husband Gene Gosda and their children, Skyler Paddock (expecting great-granddaughter) Gavin Paddock, and Alexis Gosda, Heather and her husband Tracy Woody and their children, Desiree Woody, Jayden Woody and Damian Woody; her two stepchildren Dio Paddock and Maranda Paddock; her siblings Lillian and her husband Kelly McKinney, Donna and her husband Kelly Lasure, Lora Pope, and Sam Schultz.
Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 27th, 2021. Contact family for location.
