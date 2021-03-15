Dicky Ray Smith of Winston, Oregon passed away on February 27th, 2021 at the age of 81. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for 9 years.
Dick was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 21st, 1939. His parents were Richard and Victoria Smith.
Dick and his new bride, Pat, moved to Oregon from Arkansas in 1959. Dick owned and operated The Tune Up Center in Myrtle Creek from 1972 to 2012, when he retired. Dick loved his work and meeting new people. He also loved golf, going to Reno, hunting in Eastern Oregon, rafting and enjoying his loving family.
Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, sons Mike and Bryan Smith. His granddaughter Jayne, great grandson Harrison, a brother David Smith, and a sister in law Jean Bratton and her husband Michael of Texas. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all,
Dick was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters (Emma and Connie), and a brother Glen Smith.
No services planned at this time, but there will be a celebration of life later in the summer.
