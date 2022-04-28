On Sunday, April 17, 2022, Dierdre (Dede) Dian Pollard, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away after a heroic fight with cancer. She was 57 years old.
Dede was born on July 28, 1964 in Aurora, Colorado, to Dianne and Herbert (Bud) Dixon. She grew up on the Eastern Slope, where she developed a love of ballet and theater. Dede graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1982. She went on to study at BYU Utah, where she met the love of her life. It all started when her husband-to-be gave her roommate a church blessing and the rest is history. On April 28, 1984, she married Jess Leland Pollard in the Salt Lake Temple. She had many occupations throughout her life, but her most important “job,” according to her, was being a mother and grandmother.
Dede had an adventurous spirit; her zeal for life often pushed those around her out of their comfort zones. She loved the coast, where many family outings were spent drawing in the sand and warming up to a perfect bowl of chowder. Dede was artistically inclined and loved to draw and paint. She put down the brush during her middle years but was later encouraged by her daughter, Amanda, to continue painting, where she quickly rediscovered her passion. Dede looked forward to Sunday service, where she could worship and socialize. She especially loved attending the LDS temple, which was a special place for her as this was where she was married and sealed to her family for all eternity. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her crass sense of humor, contagious laugh, fun-loving attitude, compassion, fortitude, and faith in the Lord.
Dede was preceded in death by her father and grandfather, Herbert and Harold; and her grandmothers, Zaidee and Agnes. She is survived by her husband Jess; her four children, Christa, Jared, Amanda, and Jessica; her mother Dianne and stepfather Rich; her brother David and stepbrother Richie; and her three grandchildren, Cohen, Aevyn, and Hadley.
Dede’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 351 St. John St in Sutherlin, Oregon at noon. A luncheon will be held at the same location at 3 p.m. For those unable to attend, a showing will be provided online via Zoom at 1 p.m. (PT). Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/98330695485
Condolences can be left at Dede’s memorial page at umpquavalleyfuneraldirectors.com. Cards and letters can be made through arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, (541) 637-8153.
If you would like to donate to Dede’s funeral fund, you can do so via Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/696687118312474/5733425193340092/
