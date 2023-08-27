Dixie Lee Almeka Carlson, age 79, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born on Aug. 11, 1944, in Eugene, Oregon, to the late Williams family. Dixie was a loving and caring individual with a strong-willed personality.
Dixie’s enriching career spanned the timber industry, Werner Works and diverse farm work projects. Beyond her professional roles, she devoted herself to the Salvation Army, both as an employee and a volunteer. Her unwavering dedication and industrious efforts left a profound mark on her community.
In her free time, Dixie enjoyed various hobbies that brought her joy and relaxation. She loved going to Seven Feathers Casino, immersing herself in nature, spending quality time with her family and embracing Native American culture. Dixie had a special fondness for her bird bath and surrounded herself with all things purple. She found entertainment and intrigue in crime shows, John Wayne movies, and Christmas movies.
Dixie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Robin Rowland (Chris) and Tammy Beals (David), her sons Rodney Carlson (Becky) and Doran Carlson (Janet), grandsons Michael Beals, Tyler Beals, Trevor Carlson, and granddaughter Amy Carlson, and great- grandson Jaymeson Beals. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carlson.
As per Dixie’s request, no services will be held.
Her memory will live in the hearts of her loved ones and all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Dixie’s loving and caring nature will be greatly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who knew her.
