Dolores (Dee) Garber was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 24, 1932, to parents Frank and Sophie Odrechowski. She passed away on June 8, peacefully from leukemia. She had four siblings, Dee being the oldest, Frank (Sonny) Odre (wife Linda), Patty Brown, Shirley Bailey (husband Bob) and Wanda Holland (husband Pete).
Dee was young during the Depression, and their family was quite poor. They survived by their father working in the carnivals. She went to St. Michaels Catholic school for 12 years, and was very active as a singer and a dancer in plays and cheerleading.
As soon as she graduated from high school, she moved to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a stewardess. It became a reality and she worked for American Airlines. She worked for American until she became engaged to her first husband, Paul Brown, who also worked for the airlines. Back in the 50’s, a stewardess could not be engaged or married so she had to retire. They relocated to Manhattan Beach, California, to be close to the LAX airport, where Paul Brown was transferred and they raised their two children, Cheryl Yoder (Brown) and Greg Brown.
Dee and Paul got involved in the restaurant business, owning three Chicken Delight stores in southern California. They became quite successful and were known as Mr. and Mrs. Chicken.
In the 60’s, Dee and Paul divorced and Dee married Paul Garber in 1978. Paul had a daughter from a previous marriage, Leslie Garber. Dee and Paul were avid golfers and they started selling real estate in the San Diego area.
Paul Garber eventually passed away from cancer, and Dee relocated to Roseburg, Oregon, to be closer to her family. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl Yoder (husband Dan), Greg Brown (wife Lynn) and Leslie Garber. Grandson Dugan O’Neill (and finance Kelly Hogan), granddaughters Rachel and Veronica Rufrano, Amber Yoder, Jacob and Marcie Yoder and great-grandkids Cora Gallop, Sylvia Gallop, Rowan and Collin Yoder.
Her ashes will be joined with her husband Paul Garber in the Military Cemetery at Point Lomo in San Diego.
