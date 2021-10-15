Don Heimburger, 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on July 13, 2021.
Don was born on Feb. 2, 1932, to Charles and Zella (Arp) Heimburger in Rainier, Oregon. Don’s family moved to Oakridge, Oregon, when he was in high school. That’s where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Blakely. They married on Nov. 18, 1950, going on to have two children: Mark and Pam.
Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He provided for his family by working in the lumber industry. He started his career working at Pope and Talbot Lumber Company in Oakridge. He was a hard worker and soon was being groomed for the shipping clerk position. He held that position until he got an offer to come to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, to take that position for Green Valley Lumber Company. He moved his family to Roseburg in 1966 and continued his career in the lumber industry. He retired from C&D lumber in the early 1990s. Because Don was always an industrious guy, he went to work part-time for his daughter and son-in-law, helping out with various tasks. After his full retirement, he helped Bonnie with the honor of caring for two of their great-granddaughters until they went to junior high school. He also kept busy mowing and doing chores around the property. In the spring and early summer, many friends called him “Forest Gump”, as he loved to mow with the riding lawn mower and would spend hours doing that. Don’s family was the center of his world. He went to ball games, soccer games, band concerts, choir concerts, and piano recitals; anything that involved his children or grandchildren. He loved to go camping, fishing and hunting with the family. He was the quiet supporter of every one of his children and grandchildren’s activities. Like Grandma Bonnie, everyone that became a part of Don’s life called him “Grandpa Don”. Oh, the stories Bonnie would tell about their adventures together, with Don being the punch line of her stories. The laughter would erupt as Don would quietly chuckle. He was such a good sport about many things.
Don was gentle, loving and kind. All of his children and grandchildren remember him with these words. The children would love to sit on his lap and get a tickle here and there. Don was a quiet but devoted God-loving man. He read his Bibles and prayed for his family daily. Heaven received a very special person when Don entered the Kingdom.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie of 69 years. He is survived by a son, Mark (Dawn); a daughter, Pam Bunnell (Kevin); four grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Bragg of Eugene. We know Dad is in heaven with Jesus and our mom. We can only imagine what the reunion was like.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2021, at Westside Christian Church, located at 2712 W. Harvard, Roseburg, Oregon.
