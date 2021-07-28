Our beloved father, Don Severson, long-time Roseburg resident, teacher, baseball coach, fisherman, and community friend, passed on December 3 of this past year. Please refer to his obituary and the kind article published in the Sunday, December 6, News-Review to read about his passing.
Now, it is time to celebrate his life at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 29, at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 S.E. Cass Ave., Roseburg, Oregon, followed by a dedication with military honors at the Roseburg National Veteran's Cemetery.
Even if you did not know Don, his beloved wife Betty, or one of us three children, Gay Severson Sommer, Ken Severson, or Ron Severson, we invite you to join us. If you may have lost a loved one as we did at a time when it was more difficult to gather, the service at St. George's Episcopal Church will include a time for any one in attendance to say the name of a loved one and a moment of silence to remember and celebrate their lives as well. Don and Betty Severson would have enjoyed bringing the community together at this time. We hope to see you all!
