Donald C. Standley of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the age of 88.
He was born March 16, 1933 in Camas Valley to Oran and Narcissus (Golgert) Standley. Don was raised and educated in Camas Valley where he graduated from High School. He worked for his father and other operators in the logging industry and later owned and operated WSW Logging and Don Standley Logging. He raised four sons as a single father. Duck retired in the early 1980's.
Don enjoyed feeding deer with apples he collected as well as yearly camping trip to eastern Oregon with family and friends. He really enjoyed eating at restaurants and could be found frequenting local cafes.
Don is survived by four sons, Greg (Bonnie); Paul and his wife Cindy; Mark and Scott and his wife Darla, all of Camas Valley. He also leaves eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, a sister MayBelle Cummings of Camas Valley as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter Jody Standley.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Camas Valley Missionary Church. A potluck lunch will be held after the service at the church.
Memorial donations in Don’s name can be made to Camp 18 Logging Museum, P.O. Box 515, Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136 or left at Taylor's Family Chapel .
