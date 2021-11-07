Donald Carl Carter passed away peacefully in Roseburg, Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 22, surrounded by his family. He was 71 years of age.
Don was born in Takilma, Oregon, on Dec. 2, 1949, to Arthur and Sarah Carter. He was the youngest of four boys. He was preceded by his mother, father and three brothers: Arthur Carter, James “Jimmy” Carter, and David Carter.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Medford, Oregon, where he met and married his beautiful wife Marilyn, on June 30, 1973. They moved to the Winston/Roseburg area in 1984.
Don loved God with all his heart. He was an ordained minister and loved to preach, teach, and share this love. He pastored the Hermiston Pentecostal Church of God from 1979 to 1981 and the Sweet Home Pentecostal Church of God from 1981 to 1983. He served in any way possible at the churches he attended and was most recently the assistant pastor at Renewed Ministries in Roseburg.
Don was always quick to greet you with a grin. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, outdoor activities, and especially loved riding street motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. He was always busy with car and home projects.
Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three children: Kim Peace, Teresa Carter (formerly Richardson), and Don Carter; eight grandchildren: Ryan and Sarah “Jessi” Peace; Brandon, Tallia, and Bethany Richardson; and Malachi, Josiah, and Isaac Carter. He will be laid to rest at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at Winston Assembly of God on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.
