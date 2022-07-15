Donald Dean Hunt, age 90 of Roseburg, Oregon, sadly passed away March 17, 2022. He was born July 30, 1931, in Garden Grove, California, to the late Louise and Elmer Hunt. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Cecil, Mike, Burleigh and his former wife, Barbara. Don is survived by his loving wife Kathleen and five children by his former wife Barbara. Linda Engle and (Russ), Darla Cross and (Mike), Rhonda Anderson, Lisa Welch, Steve Hunt, 10 grandkids and 10 greats, as well as Don’s son by Kathleen, Robert Levin and his wife, Lisa and their children, Nicole and (Drae) Charles, with Micah and Noah, and Austin and (Paige) Levin with little Caroline.
Don graduated High School from Garden Grove and forever remained a member of the Alumni Association through scholarship donations. After high school Don was drafted and served during the Korean War in 1951, with the seventh infantry division. After basic he received training as a mechanic in San Marcos, Texas, then in Korea he worked under the general as his personal mechanic servicing the helicopters. In 1953, he was honorably discharged.
Don is known and loved by his Aviation peers from the Roseburg Airport. You could ask him anything and he could always find the solution. He taught numerous men and women to fly, fought fires for DFPA and worked on a flying boat. He also flew for D.R. Johnson company and Kenneth Ford at Roseburg Lumber. As Robert's mentor in life, he followed in Don’s footsteps as an Aviator and mechanic as well as his grandson, Austin.
Don would also be remembered from his love of racing on the DC Speedway with his brothers Cecil, Mike and friend, Don Hein. He built the cars and they wrecked them.
Don believed the Bible's promise in Revelations 21: 3 and 4.
A memorial service will be July 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery Annex, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd. immediately followed by a graveside burial and then to McMenamins patio for a toast to Don.
