Donald (Don) Meyers, originally of Arvada, Colorado, passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2021, after battling Parkinson’s for several years in Roseburg, OR. He was 83 years old.
Don was a proud graduate of the Colorado School of Mines and a 1961 All-American NAIA wrestler. He had a long career as a Metallurgist and was the Manager of the Nickel smelter in Riddle, OR for many years.
Don enjoyed golf, hunting, boating, playing bridge, and spending time with family and close friends. He was married to Marlene for 58 years until her death a few years ago.
He is survived by his daughter, Gina Meyers; his son, Daniel Meyers; his son-in-law, Alex Berg; his sister, Norma Bingel; his brother, Dick Meyers; and his sister-in-law, Evelyn Meyers.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to the School of Mines wrestling program. Don will be remembered at a small private family gathering later this summer.
