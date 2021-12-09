DONALD FRANKE

Don Franke, 80, of Hamilton, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Nov. 28, 2021.
Donald Milo Franke Sr. was born on May 21, 1941, in Salem, Oregon. The family moved to the John Day Valley when he was a boy. He then lived and worked on the family ranch in Dayville, Oregon, until he graduated from Dayville High School in 1959.
Don was presented with an opportunity to play basketball at the University of Oregon after graduation, but chose to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force.
Don was assigned to Mildenhall Air Force base in England, where he met the love of his life, Nesta Searjeant. They were married in the church that Nesta’s parents pastored, in Lakenheath on July 7, 1962.
Upon being honorably discharged in 1965 from the service, Don and Nesta moved back to the states. Don worked for many years as a rancher, logger, and building contractor, and was always actively involved in his church as a pastor, music leader or teacher. Don became a full-time pastor in the Sutherlin, Oregon, area in the early ‘80s, until his retirement in 2003.
After retiring, Don and Nesta spent the next few years traveling in their motor coach, seeing family and catching up with old friends. Don’s true passions were family, and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ; he loved talking about the word of God.
He was always up for a get-together to see his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had the privilege of ordaining the marriages of many of his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by parents, Milo and Evelyn Franke; son, Duane Franke; and sister, Loretta Overton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nesta; son, Don Franke Jr. (Becky); daughter, Debbie Keimig (Mike); son, Dustin Franke; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Franke; brothers, Jim, David, and Dan; sister, Dolly; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021, at the Daly-Leach Chapel.
