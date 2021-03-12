Donald Gene Bundren, known as The Deacon during his college days and Iron Man to his family, passed away on February 13, 2021, at 80 years of age. After a long, fierce history of battling—and triumphing over—many health conditions, those conditions contributed to complications he suffered due to COVID-19, though he fought as long as he could. He will be remembered for his love of family, his infectious laugh, his dedication to all of his endeavors, and his sense of fun. He will be greatly missed.
The son of Elmo and Irene Bundren, Don was born on April 10, 1940, in Oklahoma City, OK. The family moved frequently while his father served as a colonel in the US Army. Their various homes included time spent in Panama and in Berlin, Germany, where Don got into a bit of mischief setting off cherry bombs in the boys’ bathroom at the base school. Later, they settled in the Bay Area in northern California. When he wasn’t looking for ways to get into trouble, Don enjoyed sports. He played basketball at the base in Berlin and football back in the States.
Always a prankster, he continued his jokester tradition at California State University in Long Beach, where he and his buddies famously drove a VW Bug down a flight of stairs and through the double doors of his college dorm’s lobby. He earned his nickname, The Deacon, by “proselytizing” to all of the pretty girls on campus. Then he met the only pretty girl who would ever matter to him, his future wife, Susan. They wed in June of 1964 and were married nearly 57 years.
Don began his professional life as an aerospace engineer at McDonald-Douglas before moving to TRW (now Northrup-Grumman), where he stayed until he retired in 1996. Never one to sit idly, he soon developed another career for himself as a home contractor in the high desert of California. Over his lifetime, he designed and built three of his family’s homes, as well as the ones he sold commercially. When he tired of home building, he and Susan moved to Paso Robles, CA, along with Susan’s parents, to begin their passion project, Blue Oaks Vineyard. When it was finally time to truly settle down, they moved to Roseburg, OR, above the Umpqua River. They loved the beautiful scenery and wonderful people, but after fourteen years, the rain and frequently gray skies took their toll. They packed up again and moved to Tucson, AZ, to enjoy the sun and heat.
He worked long, hard hours at whatever he did, but he always had time for family and for his many interests, which included turning gorgeous wood bowls and pens. He was a creative machinist. If he needed a tool or drill bit that didn’t exist, he simply headed to his workshop and made the part himself. He loved bread making, deep sea fishing, trap and skeet shooting, gunsmithing, and traveling with his wife to exotic ports of call. Some of their favorite destinations included the big island of Hawaii, where they owned a vacation home for a time, and cruising to Panama, Japan, the Caribbean, and Alaska. They especially enjoyed their trip to Spain, where Barcelona and the coastal islands were a highlight.
Don is survived by his wife, Susan; their daughter, Michele, her husband, Mark, and their three children, Megan, Marissa, and Michael; his sister, Sandy; his brother-in-law, Jim; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Irene; his aunt, ZoeHelen; and his uncle, Bobby.
A memorial for Don will be scheduled at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his name may be made to Loma Linda University Hospital in Loma Linda, CA, or the Mayo Clinic of Phoenix, AZ.
