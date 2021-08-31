Donald Hermas Roberge, formerly of Roseburg, died peacefully in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 31, 2021 in the arms of his loving wife and partner of 33 years, Kitty Taylor Roberge, after a brief hospitalization for pneumonia. Don was born in Rolette County, North Dakota on April 8, 1940, the first of five children born to Hermas Eli and Agnes (Hogue) Roberge. He graduated from Rolla High School in Rolla, North Dakota, and attended the University of ND at Grand Forks. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea. His career in newspaper advertising began at the Grand Forks, ND Herald, followed by the Kalispell, MT Daily Interlake, the Coos Bay, OR World, and the Roseburg, OR News-Review. In the 1980s, Don decided on a career change that would allow him to express his artistic side. After receiving a BS in Fine Arts from the University of Oregon, he opened Roberge Custom Jewelers on Main Street in Roseburg, where he designed special order jewelry until his retirement to Montana in 1995. Don was an avid outdoorsman, and spent many happy days fishing for salmon along the Oregon coast in his sailboat, Esprit de Mer, often with his brothers John and Jerry, and later Kitty and his grandchildren. Don had many interests and talents, and was happiest doing something productive. He became an accomplished vineyardist and winemaker, was a founding member and early president of the Oregon Winegrowers Association, and helped many friends learn the joys of home winemaking. Don was a skilled craftsman and, in the words of his brother Mike, could "make anything out of a rock, two sticks, and a rubber band." Don was an expert gunsmith and a true artist, specializing in beautifully made and historically accurate reproductions of rifles and pistols of the 1700s. He and Kitty participated in many black powder rendezvous over the years, dressed in historical costumes of the French-Canadian voyageur era. After moving to Montana, they created a small homestead in the Rocky Mountains near Flathead Lake where they enjoyed a simple life, producing their own organic food, handcrafting needed items, and passing along their accumulated knowledge and skills to others. After suffering several strokes, Don was no longer able to do the hard, physical work necessary to maintain their property, and in 2016 they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma to be near Kitty's oldest daughter, Kimberly Friess-Heiling, and her children.
Don was a real people person who made friends wherever he went. He always seemed to be on the verge of laughter, and loved to entertain at home. He will be fondly remembered and missed by many.
Don was laid to rest with military honors at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery in Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Kitty, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his children from a previous marriage, Steven Roberge of Tustin, California, and Laura Roberge of Murrieta, California; two step-daughters, Kimberly Heiling-Friess of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Angela Heiling of Gig Harbor, Washington; brothers John Roberge of Maple Valley, Washington, Michael Roberge and wife Debra of Grants Pass, Oregon, Jerry Roberge of Forest Grove, Oregon, and sister Lorraine Roberge of Portland, Oregon; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
No memorial service is scheduled due to Covid concerns; condolences may be sent to the family at 1541 E 60th Place, Tulsa OK 74105.
