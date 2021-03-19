Donald Joseph Fiske, age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 9, 2021. Donald was born in Cranston, Rode Island in 1928 to father Joseph and mother Katherine Fiske.
After graduating high school, Donald had a job working for Management Fuller Brush for many years and work as a retaliator. He was married to Eleanor (Winsor) for 68 years and had kids Donna Ellen Coffey, Nancy Ann Fiske, and Robert John Fiske. Don was a wonderful, kind, and loving husband and father. He continually put others before himself many times going without.
Don had a long and wonderful life and he recently endured a short illness which he could not recover from. He will be dancing with the stars and his beloved wife “Ellie”.
Donald will be missed deeply by his children and three grandchildren, Brenda, Carol, and Kenneth, and five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Amelia, Sophia, Madilyn, and Jacob.
A service will be held March 25th, 2021 at Roseburg Memory Gardens at 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank the medical staff and his Doctor Layne Jorgenson for all their help.
