Born in Mott, North Dakota, October 24, 1935 to Lacy and Grace Roberts, Don passed away March 9, 2021 in Ohio.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Mary (Helen) Bates Roberts, his parents, and two sisters, Verletta and Margie. He is survived by his brother, Richard of Fargo, North Dakota. He is also survived by his children, Lesli of Ohio, and Bill of Winston; his grandchildren, Melissa Stookey, Erick Stookey, Kristin Stookey and Steven Roberts; his great-grandchildren, Amira, Brook, Rylee, Carmen, Owen, Eli and Sage; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don graduated high school in 1955 and then joined the United States Navy, attending submarine school. He met his wife Helen at the Portland Rose Festival, while giving a tour of the submarine. They lived in Southern Oregon, where he attended Southern Oregon College.
After graduating they moved to California, where he pursued his retail store career. In 1975, Don had the opportunity to own his own store and moved to Winston, Oregon, where he opened the Ben Franklin Store. He also owned the Company Store and was a Licensed Liquor agent for the State of Oregon. Don was a lifelong member of the Elks Club in Roseburg, Oregon, being the Trustee Chairman, 1991/92. He was a member of the Winston City Council, and the Winston Chamber of Commerce.
