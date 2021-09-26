Donald (Mike) Frame passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, at the age of 70. He was born in Richwood, WV, to Cecil and Ella Frame. He moved to Winston, OR, with his family in 1960. He attended the Winston Dillard School district until graduation in 1970. He also attended classes in criminal justice at Umpqua Community College. Mike had a passion for community service since he was young. While still in high school, he joined the Winston-Dillard fire department as a volunteer fireman. He went on to become a reserve police officer for Winston after turning 21. He joined the Myrtle Creek police in the mid-70s and later joined the Oakland police. After his service as a police officer, Mike started driving long-haul semi trucks and then drove school buses for the Sutherlin and Winston-Dillard school districts. He then worked security at the Green Diamond (Hanna Nickel) plant in Riddle. Mike was on the board of the Winston fire district for many years. Mike married Anna Felice in 1999, and together they led a blended family of six children. Mike and Felice enjoyed their time together such as fishing, going for countryside rides to Diamond Lake and the coast, and the occasional trip to the Feathers.
Mike is survived by his wife, Anna Felice; siblings, Jeff Frame and Connie Justice; and their children, Leanne Trullinger, Michael Frame Jr., Stephanie Wasson, Robert Gray, Jonathan Gray, and June Gray. Mike had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at Civil Bend Cemetery on Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
