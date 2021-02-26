On January 29, 2021, Donald Morgan Barrows passed away at the age of 61.
Don was born on March 13, 1959 in Santa Barbara, California, to Walter Samuel and Elizabeth Louise (Asher) Barrows. He spent his early childhood at the family ranch in Carpinteria. His mom and siblings moved to the Santa Cruz mountains when he was 11, where he later met his future wife, Diane Long while attending Baymonte Christian School.
After a year of college at Westmont, he worked for his father’s landscaping business in Santa Barbara. Don and Diane were married on July 13, 1985. They farmed north of Santa Barbara and spent two years on the family ranch. In 1993, the couple moved their four children to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, where their fifth child was born and where Don built a thriving contracting business. He enjoyed the natural resources in Douglas County and took the children on numerous hunting and fishing trips.
Don is survived by his wife, Diane (Long); their five children and their spouses: Donald (Elizabeth), Leslie Kleman (Matt), Johnathan (Bethany), Cole (Megan), and Carolyn Baimbridge (Austin); nine grandchildren; and his siblings Walter, Jean, and Robert and their families. He is preceded in death by his father (and wife, Brenda), mother, and sister, Melody.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association.
Private interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Oakland, OR.
