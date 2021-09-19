Donald Ray Orwick Jr. passed away on September 1st, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
Don was born on September 25, 1948. He grew up in Powers, Roseburg, Cottage Grove, Coquille, Oregon and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He lived, fished, and worked in forestry in Alaska and Oregon, and lived on the South side of Chicago as a young man with his good friend Bruce. Don traveled widely over the course of his life, working in Hong Kong, Japan, Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, across the lower 48, and beyond as a sales executive. He raised a family with the mother of his children, Amy Keene. Don enjoyed traveling, salmon fishing, road trips, friends, and was well versed in music. He had friends far and wide from every walk of life.
Don is survived by his brother Dale Orwick (Deborah) of Roseburg, Oregon, his brother Gary Patton (Sydney) of Redmond, Oregon, his three children, Donald III, Heidi, and Ian, six grandchildren, and many lifelong friends, and nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his Father Don, Sr., his mother, Bertha, his sister, Nell (Nella) Patton, brother Larry Patton, brother-in-law Mickey Hansen, his Brother Glen, and his dear friend, Dr. Bob Mulder.
In lieu of flowers, Don's family is asking that anyone interested in remembering his life donate to the Union Gospel Mission, the Blues Foundation HART fund, or a church/charity of their choosing.
