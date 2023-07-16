Dixon, Donald Russell, a long-time resident of Sutherlin, Oregon, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Don passed at the Roseburg Veterans Administration Memory Care Unit at the age of 96.
He was born in Gackle, North Dakota, on May 2, 1927. He was one of two children to Jack and Leah Dixon. Upon graduating from Gackle High School he enlisted in the US Navy. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 73 years, Amy Dixon, daughter Lori Hanson (David), son Kyle Dixon (Jan), son Kevin Dixon (Janet), grandchildren, Klint Dixon, Luke Dixon, Grant Dixon, Brett Dixon, Brandon Ikola, Mitch Ikola, Danielle Hanson and Christian Hanson. As well as his great-grandchildren, Logan Dixon, Kylie Dixon, Emma Dixon, Tyson Ikola, Paisleigh Ikola, Liam Ikola.
Don is predeceased by his parents, Leah and Jack Dixon, and his twin sister, Donna.
Don loved bowling, playing golf, gardening, hunting, fishing and he coached baseball. He also loved spending time with his friends, who often referred to him as “Ping.” Don worked for the phone company in Gackle, and the state hospital before moving to Oregon. While in Oregon, Don worked for Nordic Plywood and owned a garage door and gutter business, upon retirement from his business he went to work part-time with the Winston-Dillard School District.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Veterans Memory Care Unit for their loving care and attention to Don.
Don and Amy were longtime members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Roseburg. Services will be held there on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. with a lite lunch to follow.
As Don would say to anyone that was leaving, “If you see anyone I know, tell them hi!”
