Donna Fae Dorris, the rock of her family, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on March 20, 2022. She was born Sept. 11, 1937, the daughter of Edna (Pat) and Owen Rose. She was a lifelong resident of Sutherlin, Oregon, where she met and married the love of her life, Eddie Dorris, on Feb. 12, 1956 and together had three children.
Donna knew nearly everyone in town. She spent 30 years working at the local grocery store and was a familiar face to many. Donna loved traveling and spent many winters of her retirement in Arizona where she made lasting friendships. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing dice and was skilled at crocheting and will be remembered every time we curl up in one of the blankets she made. She was an avid gardener and had a beautiful yard she was proud to share with others. She loved to fish and always bragged about out fishing her husband, which he will never admit was true. While she enjoyed many things, her greatest pride and joy was her family. She was incredibly proud to get to be Nana and would light up anytime the grandkids came to visit.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents Edna (Pat) and Owen Rose, and her son, Blake Dorris. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Eddie Dorris; sister Barbara Davis (Eldon); two daughters Danette Moore (Bill) and Karen Ballew (Steve); five grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Calapooia Free Methodist Church, 333 Church Rd. Sutherlin, Oregon.
(1) comment
With sympathy and love,
Janie
