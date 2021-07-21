Donna Gogolin Jones passed away on July 14, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband Danny; two children James and Ginger; brother Duane; sister Patty; and four grandchildren. Please join us in celebrating Donna Gogolin Jones life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 23, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow within the grounds of Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside, we would like to welcome friends and family to a Celebration of Life open house at the Jones residence. Food and beverages will be provided. Wilsons Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
