Donna Jean Howard, age 84, a longtime Caney, Oklahoma resident, was born on Sunday, August 29, 1937, to Calvin Lee and Laura Lorena (Hammond) Rose, in Oakland, Oregon. Donna passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home in Caney, Oklahoma. She attended school in Oakland, Oregon. Donna worked as a seamstress at Blue Bell. She also was a caregiver and homemaker. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Oakland. Donna enjoyed flowers, her favorite being roses she also enjoyed gardening, sewing, art, painting, and loved to sing. She loved taking care of and spending time with her family. Her favorite color was purple.
Donna is survived by her children, Veva Moore and Jim, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Paula Whitehead and husband Mike, of Caney, Oklahoma, Linda Franks and husband Virgil, of Ada, Oklahoma, John Howard and wife Tammie, of Tishomingo, Oklahoma; brother, Lee Rose of Coos Bay, Oregon; grandchildren, J.D. Moore, Anthony Moore, Jake Whitehead, Laura Pfeifer, Jennifer Daniels, Allison Ross, Krissie Cater, Jamie Patton; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Lee Rose; mother, Laura Lorena Rose-Copeland; son, Charles "Boyd" Howard; grandson, Christopher Franks; siblings, Mary Bolton, and Joanie Holm.
Date of services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by email to: browns@atoka.net. Please reference the name of the deceased in your correspondence.
