Donna June Archer Darling passed away May 28, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village in Eugene, Oregon, surrounded by family. She had lived at “Good Sam” for ten years and was loved and cared for by her Good Sam family as well.
Donna June was born in Chelan, WA, to James B. and Florene E. (Tucker) Archer on November 3, 1937, just minutes before her twin, “wombmate,” Jerry. She delighted in being the “older” sister.
In the early years, the family moved often in Washington and later in Oregon. Donna June and Jerry went to several elementary schools, but started high school in Tillamook, OR, and graduated from Roseburg High School, Class of ’55.
She married Ervin J. Darling, who was in the Air Force, and they spent the next 20 years moving with his deployments. Their daughters, Deanna and Deanise, were born in Mountain Home, ID, and they moved from there to Germany.
After Germany came assignments in Colorado Springs, CO; Adair AFB near Corvallis, OR; Sacramento, CA; Phoenix, AZ; and finally, Medford, OR. When Erv was in Viet Nam, the family lived in Roseburg. Shortly after Erv retired from the Air Force, he and Donna June divorced.
At about this time, Donna June’s father passed away and she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She and her mother lived near each other in Medford, then in Florence, OR, and finally in Eugene as she needed more care.
In every place she ever lived, she enjoyed meeting people. She was a great listener and loved to learn about others, making them feel special. She was accepting of others and welcomed them with open arms. The extent of her friendships can be seen in the correspondence she maintained.
Donna June was a deeply religious and spiritual person. Even as she became more disabled by her disease, she attended church services at Good Sam, and later met with Serenity Hospice Pastor Dave in her room where they prayed, read scripture, and sang.
She loved to sing, had a beautiful voice, and at one time sang with the Sweet Adelines.
During her years in Eugene, the bond with her daughters deepened. For Deanise, who works in Medford, coffee breaks at work always meant a call to her mom. Deanna, who lives in Springfield, visited or called her mom daily. The pandemic was hard on the family as they were relegated to window or outdoor visits. During the pandemic, Donna June went into hospice care with Serenity Hospice. The loving caregivers were Donna June’s lifeline to her family. Her daughters and granddaughters were with her 24/7 in the last week of her life as COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted.
She touched many lives and was dearly loved. To her grandchildren she was Angel Grandma, as she had collected angel memorabilia all her life. They are comforted knowing that now their grandma really is an Angel.
Donna June was predeceased by her parents; her Yorkie Sassy; her companion Don Kirk; and by her “wombmate” Jerry, who died suddenly in April 2020; and by Jerry’s wife Romaine; and their son, Steve.
She is survived by her daughters Deanna (Don) Jacobson, Springfield, OR, Deanise (Dick) Mulhollen, Jacksonville, OR; brother, Jim Archer, Boring, OR; sister, Joan (Ken) Forster, Salem, OR; nieces, Jennifer Archer and Michelle Momeny. Also surviving her are grandchildren Megan (Skyler) Kruse Stuffelbeam, Amanda (Tony) Scott, Brian Mulhollen, Jared (Amy) Mulhollen; great-grandchildren, Meara Stuffelbeam, Emma, Jacob, and Lily Scott, Ethan, Natalie, and Abigail Mulhollen, and Gwen Mulhollen. She is also survived by her Good Sam family who lovingly cared for her the last 10 years.
Donna June’s ashes will be placed in the Rose Garden at Perl Cemetery in Medford near her brother Jerry and his family and near the gravesite of her parents. A family gathering will take place later.
Those wishing to remember Donna June may make donations to Serenity Hospice, 1020 Greenacres Road, Suite 12, Eugene, OR 97408.
Cremation handled by Andreason’s Cremation and Burial Springfield, Oregon. Cremains to be placed in Rose Garden at Perl Cemetery in Medford, Oregon.
