Donna Kaye (Elliott) Mentzer was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away in her sleep on July 7, 2021, at the age of 69.
She was born to Hayes and Kaye Elliott on November 21, 1952, in Kennewick, Washington. While living in Suquamish, Washington, Donna married Larry Mentzer in 1969. They had two sons; Eddy, in 1970, and Tom, in 1977.
In 1981, the family moved to Europe, where Larry worked for the U.S. Army. During this time, Donna received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, and a master’s degree from Boston University, two of her proudest accomplishments.
While in Europe, Donna worked in higher education helping service members and their families pursue their own education goals. She loved to travel, and ensured that her two sons were able to experience all that Europe had to offer.
In 1999, Donna and Larry moved to Sacramento, California, where she worked as an event manager for the California League of Cities. In 2004, they once again relocated, this time to the national capital region, where Donna was overjoyed to reunite with Eddy and his wife Eries, and Tom and his wife Kristen.
During their time in Northern Virginia, Donna welcomed her grandson, Jaxson Cole Gibson Mentzer, of whom she was especially proud.
In 2010, Donna and Larry retired to their dream home in Roseburg, Oregon, overlooking the Umpqua River. During the last decade of her life, Donna was able to focus on her lifelong love of art. She and Larry also continued their world travels, often joined by their close high school friends, Jim and Jan Dodgen. Their adventures took them throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, Asia and the Pacific.
Donna is survived by her husband, Larry; sister, Berta Woodward; two sons, Eddy and Tom, and their spouses; and grandson Jaxson.
The family will hold a small, private remembrance in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Donnas name.
