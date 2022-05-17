Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home in Sutherlin, Oregon, on May 3, 2022, at age 85. She was surrounded by her family and her husband of 68 years. Donna enjoyed an active and healthy life up until the past few months when she was diagnosed with kidney disease.
Donna was born in Wood River, Nebraska, on Sept. 12, 1936. She was the youngest daughter of Jesse and Mary Lee. The family moved to Oakland, Oregon, when Donna was in grade school. They owned and operated the Sanitary Market for many years. As a student, Donna played the piano and enjoyed cheerleading. In junior high school, Donna met her sweetheart, Doug Beahm. She excelled in academics and graduated a year early from Oakland High School. Doug and Donna were married a few months after she graduated. The couple moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Doug played basketball at Linfield College. They started a family and later moved to Monterey County, California, where Doug served in the U.S. Army at Fort Ord Military Base. After their fourth child was born, the young family returned to Oregon and made their home in Sutherlin. When her children were school-aged, Donna worked part-time at First Interstate Bank in Oakland.
Donna was known for her large, lovely flower garden and the bouquets she beautifully arranged and shared with family, friends and her community. Donna was an excellent cook and for many years she hosted large family dinners nearly every Sunday at her home. She was admired for lovingly attending to her aging parents for many years. Doug and Donna spent many winters traveling to Arizona in their RV, where they enjoyed socializing with many longtime friends and neighbors. A few years ago, they sold their country property they’d owned for 50 years and moved into town. They were often spotted walking their dogs around the golf course neighborhood.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Willard Lee and David Lee, and her sister, Darlene Cook. She leaves behind her husband, Doug Beahm, one son, J. D. Beahm (and wife Hazel of Sutherlin), and three daughters, Jody Perkins (and husband Rob of Sutherlin), Vicki Linton (and husband Paul of Phoenix, Arizona), and Valerie Ingram (and husband Chris of Portland). Donna and Doug have 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Donna was affectionately nicknamed Don-Don many years ago by her grandchildren. She is dearly missed. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.