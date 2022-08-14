Donna Collier, age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1942, in Roseburg, Oregon, daughter of Jeanne Kemmerer and Charles Couey. On Sept. 13, 1957, Donna married Harold Collier, they were happily married over 44 years until his passing on Dec. 20, 2001.
Donna enjoyed working and worked at Harvard Avenue Drugs until her cancer forced her retirement. Donna loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved to go camping, combing the beach for shells and driftwood, or walking the riverbed to find white rocks for her garden. She was a huge Oregon Ducks fan and loved to watch them play. She also enjoyed going to the casino with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Parker and her husband Mike, her son Dennis Collier and his wife Denise, her Daughter Susan Scott and her husband Lynwood of South Carolina. Grandchildren, Amanda Taylor and her husband Jeremy of Coos Bay, Travis Parker of Roseburg, Brandon Collier and his girlfriend Kathryn of Roseburg, Kristi Straub and her husband Jessie of Winston. She also has great-grandchildren who meant the world to her, Zaron White and his girlfriend Jasmine of Sweet home, Cameron and Rylan Taylor of Coos Bay, Ayden and Wyatt Parker of Roseburg, Colby and Alexis Straub of Winston.
She is survived by her sister Donitta Witt of Roseburg, Bill Couey of Roseburg, Chuck Couey of Hamilton Montana, her backyard sister Verna Rowlett, and her beloved dog Lulu Belle.
A small family graveside service will take place at a later date.
