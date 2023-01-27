I am heartbroken to announce the death of my mother, Donna Marie King (Ficek). She passed away peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by friends and family. My Mom enjoyed spending time with her family and was always cracking a joke, she had a great sense of humor.
Donna was born on July 7, 1943, to William Vitrus Ficek and Filomena Magdalena Ficek in Woodburn, Oregon. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Eugene and graduated from Willamette High School in 1961.
She moved to Roseburg, Oregon, after graduation and attended Roseburg Beauty School. After completing courses there, she worked as a beautician/hair stylist in the area. She met and married the love of her life James R. King in 1965 and had two kids, James D. King of Portland and Chad A. King of Roseburg. In her later years, mom worked at Rite Aid (Payless) and Safeway as a pharmacy tech, where she retired.
Preceded in death by her father, mother and sister Margaret Dorothy Nicholsen in 2015. She is survived by her husband James R. King, two sons James D. King and Chad A. King, brother Joseph Anthony Ficek, sisters Joanne Christine Reichenberger and Marian Ann Andersen and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Catholic Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roseburg, Oregon, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m.
We invite you to make a donation to Catholic Charities USA in her honor, in place of sending flowers.
