Donna Naomi (Carnes, Hartley) Frazier, age 83, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 11, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1939, in Mt. Vernon, Washington, to Frederick and Amelia (Olson) Carnes. She was the youngest of five children. Donna began her education in a two-room schoolhouse in Bryant, Washington, where she lived in a house her father built. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1957. Shortly after graduation, Donna moved to Oregon with her first husband, Ron Hartley, where together they had six children.
In her final days, Donna was surrounded by her many loved ones. In death, as in life, she rallied her family together to share memories, love, laughter and tears. Donna was the matriarch of her family and kept the family close by hosting holiday gatherings, picnics, beach trips and other events. She had an open-door policy on sharing advice, but only if you asked. Even then, she would give you a direct gaze with her sparkly blue eyes and clarify, “are you sure you want an answer to that question, because I’m going to tell you what I really think?”
Donna was as strong and determined as she was loving and compassionate. In order to provide for her family, she returned to school and earned an associate degree in 1978 from Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. During this time, she was still busy raising six headstrong teenagers.
In 1981, after a six-year courtship, Donna married the love of her life, Billy Frazier. Between them, they have 11 children and 59 total grandchildren. Donna’s family was very important to her. She loved and enjoyed her children and grandchildren very much. She also enjoyed traveling, and during her 41 years of marriage with Billy, they drove across the country twice visiting 32 states. Their favorite adventure was a seven-day Alaska Cruise. Donna also enjoyed gardening, yard sales, remodeling her home, working with people in need of assistance and she especially enjoyed Christmas. She made every Christmas memorable and exciting with her baking, decorating, music and stockings. The season was always filled with love.
Donna worked at several jobs throughout her life but was employed by Umpqua Training and Employment (UTE) for 22 years before retiring on April 6, 2001.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Amelia Carnes; son, Shan Hartley; brother, Erling Carnes; sister, Gloria Johnson; stepson, Russell Frazier; and mother and father-in-law, Bessie and Raymond Frazier.
Donna is survived by her husband, Billy Frazier; five children: Ronda Kelly of Roseburg; Shemi and (Mike) Fleig of New Castle, Colorado; Troy Hartley of Roseburg; Reed (Tracy) and (Laura) Hartley of Roseburg; Gayla and (Mike) Whitehead of Roseburg; four stepchildren: Randy Frazier of Riddle; Richard Frazier of Riddle; Rita Peck of Myrtle Creek; and Vicki Frazier of Bandon. She also leaves behind 59 total grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Donna at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Wilson Chapel of the Roses, located at 965 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, Oregon 97471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.