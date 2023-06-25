On May 17, 2023, our dearly loved Dora Sensabaugh slipped away from us and into Jesus’ arms. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2023, 11 a.m., at Melrose Community Church.
Her grandkids knew her as GrandDora, and what an appropriate name as her interests, knowledge, and influence stretched far beyond the walls of her Melrose home.
Well-read and a critical thinker, she was most well-known for her ability and choice to approach each conversation with a genuine interest in the other person and their interests/passions. A conversation with GrandDora usually was followed by her interestedly researching, planning and inevitably communicating new things she had learned along with a thoughtful gift, craft, project, or tool to help you along in your pursuits.
Her love for family was always expressed in thoughtful, personal ways and she always had time for family. Her influence stretches from Alaska’s diving and endurance racing communities (her son, Andy Sensabaugh’s family) to the farms and fields of Camas Valley (her son, Pete Sensabaugh’s family), through numerous education communities in Glendale, Sutherlin, Roseburg and Glide (her son, Tim Sensabaugh’s family as well as her husband Jeff’s teaching career), and right through nearly every aspect of life in Melrose where she lived for the majority of her time here on earth.
Finally, a summary and commemoration of her life would be incomplete without mention of her deep and abiding faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Devotion to him and his teachings caused her words to be sprinkled with grace, allowed her to love others because he first loved us, and her cup to overflow with joy and contentment in any circumstance.
