Doris Jean Blair-Steiner of Roseburg, OR, passed away June 7, 2021 from a massive stroke.
Doris was born to Jeff Stringfellow and Fleta Burney on January 26, 1941 in San Pedro, California. She has three sisters, Ruth Scevers, Joan King, and Emma Stringfellow. Doris has four children; Janice (Jan) Pryce, Sheila Gunderson, Jeff Blair and Scott Blair; many grandchildren and lots of great-grandchildren.
She married Fred Steiner, the love of her life, on October 28, 2000.
Being a big part of the community, Doris was President of the VFW Auxiliary where they made meals on holidays for the homeless and whoever was hungry. Doris was also a big part of the Senior Center in Roseburg; she loved her BINGO. Doris was also started a crochet and knitting club called the Happy Hookers.
Doris was an awesome lady and will be missed by everyone.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Winston Community Center.
